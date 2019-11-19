Police: Dad married daughter after helping her murder boyfriend, dump body in grave

(WHDH) — A registered sex offender who married his daughter after allegedly helping her murder her boyfriend and dump his body in a grave in West Virginia reportedly confessed to the heinous crime in a letter to authorities.

The Bluefield Daily Telegraph reports Larry Paul McClure Sr., 55, of Pendleton, Kentucky, is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the grisly death of 38-year-old John Thomas McGuire, of Minnesota.

McClure’s two daughters, 31-year-old Amanda McClure and 32-year-old Anna Marie Choudhary, have also been charged with first-degree murder in McGuire’s death.

Amanda McClure, who allegedly helped her father dump McGuire’s body in a grave in Skygusty, had been in a relationship with the victim, according to the news outlet.

Larry McClure reportedly told police where McGuire’s body was when he was arrested on a registry offense. West Virginia State Police found the body on Sept. 24.

During a preliminary hearing for Choudhary earlier this month, investigators told the court that Larry McClure and his daughters struck McGuire in the head with a bottle of wine, tied him up, and injected him with vials of methamphetamine before strangling and burning him on Valentines Day.

In a letter to court officials dated Nov. 4 that was obtained by the Daily Telegraph, Larry McClure confessed to McGuire’s murder, stating he did not want to “waste taxpayers money.”

“I cannot tell you why Amanda wanted John McGuire dead,” the letter read. “I am asking for this to be over and not wasting the taxpayers’ money.”

Larry McClure also painted his daughter as the mastermind behind the murder, alleging that she was spending McGuire’s Social Security checks.

Court documents later obtained by Daily Telegraph detail an incestuous relationship between Larry McClure and his daughter Amanda.

Weeks after the murder, the two reportedly traveled into Virginia, where they married on March 11.

Additional charges could be filed against everyone involved in the case.

An investigation is ongoing.

