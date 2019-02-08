Police: ‘Dangerous’ fugitive taken into custody following violent struggle in Wareham

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A “desperate and dangerous” fugitive wanted for multiple crimes, including attacking a police officer, was arraigned Friday, authorities said.

Anthony Vieira, 24, was captured Friday morning following a violent struggle with officers, according to Wareham police.

“Mr. Vieira went to the ground, and Officer Pacheco went to arrest him and had difficulty handcuffing him because he had numerous watches on,” Acting Chief John Walcek said. “He then shoved Officer Pacheco off, injuring him and ran.”

The officer attempted to tase Vieira, but he got away.

Police say Vieira didn’t go down without a fight when detectives determined he was hiding in a friend’s basement.

Vieira was a suspect in a number of incidents that unfolded in the city on Tuesday and Thursday night. Police have not released details regarding those incidents.

Multiple arrest warrants were issued for Vieira last week after officials said he skipped a court appearance while out on bail.

Security cameras at a local jewelry store captured Vieira stealing various items, including watches and chains.

Investigators say Vieira broke into a jewelry store in the middle of the night. The manager says Vieira has been a frequent unwelcome visitor at AJ Mark’s.

“We strongly believe this is the third time in the last couple of months, and a couple years ago he was also convicted of breaking and entering,” said AJ Mark’s Manager Matt Chick.

Vieira was also said to be wanted in connection with another incident that occurred in Fall River on Jan. 22.

