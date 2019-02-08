Police: ‘Dangerous’ fugitive taken into custody following violent struggle with officers in Wareham

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A “desperate and dangerous” fugitive wanted for multiple crimes, including attacking a police officer, has been taken into custody, authorities said.

Anthony Vieira, 24, was captured Friday morning following a violent struggle with officers, according to Wareham police.

Vieira was a suspect in a number of incidents that unfolded in the city on Tuesday and Thursday night. Police have not released details regarding those incidents.

Multiple arrest warrants were issued for Vieira last week after officials said he skipped a court appearance while out on bail. He was slated to answer to charges connected to a breaking and entering at two jewelry stores in Wareham last year.

He was also said to be wanted in connection with another incident that occurred in Fall River on Jan. 22.

