HADLEY, MA (WHDH) — Police said dangerous weapons, including a rocket launcher, were found inside a storage unit.

The manager of the storage complex contacted police after seeing what was inside a unit that was set to be auctioned off.

The state bomb squad were on scene and determined the launcher was not a threat.

Investigators said they also found containers of a white substance, but police have not said what it is.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)