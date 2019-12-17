Police: Dartmouth house break-in suspects caught with stolen items after driving through detour sign

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two New Bedford men suspected of breaking into a home in Dartmouth were caught with a car full of stolen items after they drove through a posted detour sign on Monday morning, officials said.

A detective working a detail on Cove Road around 11 a.m. stopped 29-year-old Jonathan Brito and 25-year-old Hubert Santos after they ignored the sign and drove into an area that was blocked off to the public, according to the Dartmouth Police Department.

While conducting the traffic stop, police say the detective learned that Brito and Santos had just left High Street, where a house break-in was reported.

A search of their vehicle yielded an array of property that was said to be taken from the residence.

Brito is charged with receiving stolen property, use of a motor vehicle in the commission of a felony, operating after suspension, marked lanes violation, and no inspection sticker.

Santos is charged with receiving stolen property and use of a motor vehicle in the commission of a felony.

“Not only are these arrests a perfect example of the importance of great teamwork, but they also show how valuable a conscientious detail officer can be in our continuing crime-fighting efforts,” Dartmouth Police Chief Brian Levesque said in a news release.

An investigation is ongoing.

