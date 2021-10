PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - A police dashcam captured a meteor lighting up the night sky in Pelham, New Hampshire last Wednesday.

The video shows the meteor moving across the sky around 12:45 a.m.

This was spotted during the Draconid meteor shower, which lasted from Wednesday to Sunday, according to EarthSky.

The meteor shower peaked on Friday.

