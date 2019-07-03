Police, DCF investigating after twin babies found alone near railroad tracks in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities launched an investigation after police say a set of twin babies were found alone near railroad tracks in Worcester just after midnight.

Officers responding to the area of Cambridge Street around 12:15 a.m. for a welfare check found the baby boys, who were about 9 months old, by themselves in the area of the tracks near Kansas Street, police said.

Paramedics arriving at the scene took the twins, who police say appeared to be unharmed, to a local hospital.

The babies have reportedly been identified and are currently in the custody of the Department of Children and Families as Worcester police and DCF investigate.

No additional details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at 508-799-8651.

