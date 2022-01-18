REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Children and Families was notified after a child suffered a cut to their foot while alone in an elevator at an apartment complex in Revere on Monday evening.

The child’s mother had been standing outside the elevator door of the complex on Revere Beach Boulevard when it closed while the child was alone inside, according to Revere police.

The child suffered a laceration on the foot while inside the elevator, police said.

DCF was notified, police added.

Andrew Gomez was at the complex at the time of the incident but fled the scene when the police and fire departments were called, according to police.

He was placed under arrest for a probation violation.

No additional information was immediately available.

