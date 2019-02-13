Police: Dead body found along shore of river in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a dead body was found Wednesday on the shoreline of a river in Lawrence, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a body in the Spicket River around 2 p.m. pulled a deceased 44-year-old Hispanic man from the water, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from Lawrence General Hospital.

Police said the man’s death “does not appear suspicious at this time.”

Lawrence police detectives and state troopers assigned to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office are investigating.

No additional information was available.

