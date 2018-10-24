ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A newborn found dead at a Connecticut trash facility did not come from Andover, Massachusetts, according to police.

Workers at a Stamford, Conn. plant found the newborn on Oct. 16 while sorting through recyclable material, police said.

Autopsy results of the body came up as inconclusive; however, the medical examiner is conducting more tests to determine if the baby was stillborn or died after birth, Capt. Richard Conklin said.

The material brought to the facility that day could have originated in Stamford and Greenwich, Connecticut, as well as Somers and the Oyster Bay area of New York.

Police say Andover was ruled out due to the timeline of when the recycling materials were processed at the center.

