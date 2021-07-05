HAMPDEN, Maine (AP) — Police who are investigating the discovery of two bodies in a home say the deaths do not appear to be suspicious.

First responders went to the home Sunday morning following a report of two people who were unconscious and not breathing, said Hampden Police Chief Christian Bailey said.

A man and woman who lived there were dead, Bailey said.

The Hampden Police Department is investigating and the state medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of the deaths, the chief said.

