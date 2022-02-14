(WHDH) — A man is facing charges after police say officers found a severed finger wrapped in a cloth inside his wallet during a traffic stop last week.

Officers on patrol in Orem, Utah, on Thursday pulled over 27-year-old Victor Chavez-Zuniga for driving with a headlight that wasn’t working, KSTU-TV reported.

Chavez-Zuniga was handcuffed after officers learned that he had several active warrants, the news outlet reported.

Police say Chavez-Zuniga was then found to be in possession of a finger that “had what appeared to be puss and blood on it.” The fingernail also reportedly appeared to be decayed and officers noticed a foul smell when they unwrapped the finger.

Chavez-Zuniga was arrested on charges including abuse or desecration of a dead human body.

An investigation remains ongoing.

