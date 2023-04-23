CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman was driving on the wrong side of the road early Sunday morning in Concord, New Hampshire, officials said. After deflating her tires, it took over a mile for the vehicle to be completely stopped, according to the New Hampshire State Police.

Kayiba K. Christelle, 22, of Manchester, NH, was heading northbound in the southbound lanes from I-93 Hooksett into Bow. A trooper located the vehicle in the town of Bow at mile marker 35 on I-93 around 2 a.m. There, using a tire deflation device as the vehicle passed, all four tires were successfully deflated. The vehicle continued until mile marker 36.2, where it was came to a complete stop, officials said.

Christelle has been charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, disobeying a police officer, reckless operation and driving while intoxicated. She was released on bail and will appear in Merrimack Superior Court on May 18.

