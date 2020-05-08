Police deliver 100 pizzas to staff at Lawrence General Hospital

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Members of the Lawrence Police Department surprised staff at Lawrence General Hospital with a pizza party on Friday.

The officers delivered 100 pizzas to members of the medical staff at the hospital to show their support.

Workers were appreciative of the surprise. One nurse said it’s gestures like these that keeps her and her colleagues feeling safe and cared for during the coronavirus pandemic.

