Police deliver Amazon packages found in garbage at Burlington cemetery

BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police officers delivered several Amazon packages that were found dumped in the trash at a cemetery in Burlington on Monday morning, officials said.

A groundskeeper at the Chestnut Hill Cemetery found the packages shortly before 9 a.m. in a garbage disposal bin, according to the Burlington Police Department.

“When we got to the barrels, there were Amazon boxes,” groundskeeper Michael Quinones told 7NEWS. “We thought somebody opened their mail and just threw it in there. We went to take it out and they were full.”

The “mostly-unopened” packages were all addressed to Burlington residents.

Police did not say exactly how many packages there were but Quinones says his crew recovered about 40 items.

In a tweet, the department wrote, “If you see an officer delivering your packages say hello!”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at 781-272-1212.

An investigation is ongoing.

We have notified @amazon and are waiting for them to respond. To ensure that everyone gets their merchandise in a timely fashion (and without too much red tape!) we are delivering the packages to the proper addresses. If you see an officer delivering your packages say hello! pic.twitter.com/JqBClbGQLK — Burlington Police MA (@burlingtonpd) September 23, 2019

