DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dartmouth delivery driver was allegedly robbed by several males while on his route, police announced.

According to a statement by Dartmouth police, the driver was on his delivery route Saturday night when he was approached by several males. The suspects demanded that the driver hand over all his money. The driver, fearing he may be injured, fled on foot, abandoning his vehicle and belongings.

Once back at his resturant, the driver contacted police, who determined that the vehicle, a white Honda CRV, was stolen by the suspects.

Dartmouth police are actively investigating the incident.

