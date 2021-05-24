Police: Delivery driver tossed packages in dumpster, including medicine for young child

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WHDH) — A 23-year-old delivery driver is facing charges after police say she dumped several packages in a dumpster instead of delivering them, including one that contained medicine for a 6-year-old child.

Brianna Bushey, of South Windsor, Connecticut, was arrested Saturday on a warrant charging her with risk of injury to a minor and third-degree larceny, according to the South Windsor Police Department.

The charges stem from an investigation in March, when officers found several undelivered packages with Somers addresses in a dumpster near the South Windsor Volunteer Fire Department Company, police said.

Investigators later determined Bushey was subcontracted by FedEx and that she failed to deliver the packages, including the young child’s medicine.

Bushey has since been released on $50,000 bond. She due to appear in court in June.

