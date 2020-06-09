Police: Demonstrators aided Boston cop during attack involving violent protesters who burned cruiser

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police officer who was violently attacked by demonstrators following a protest in Boston last month was helped by a group of peaceful protestors who came to his aid, a report shows.

An officer responding to a reported disturbance in the area of the Beantown Pub on Tremont Street around 10 p.m. on Sunday, May 31 parked their cruiser near the intersection of Tremont and Bromfield streets and went to assist their colleagues, who were wearing riot helmets and batons, according to Boston police.

That’s when a man allegedly began to jump in the windshield of the cruiser, prompting the officer, whose name was not released, to try to grab the man as he jumped off the hood. In the ensuing struggle, police say the officer was attacked by a large group of violent protesters, who “began to throw items at him and punch him.”

But another group of protesters intervened and stopped the group from further attacking the officer, who was left with a damaged riot helmet and had his body camera torn off of his uniform.

As he went around the other side of the cruiser and tried to stop another man from smashing the window, he was once again attacked and punched by multiple people, who were reportedly stopped by another group of demonstrators.

Eventually, the other officers arrived on scene and assisted the officer, whose cruiser was eventually vandalized and lit on fire.

His body camera was not recovered.

The officer’s riot gear bag, containing a gas mask, filters, riot gloves, expandable baton, and raid jacket was destroyed in the fire.

