Police: Dennis woman arrested after traffic stop uncovers crack cocaine

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dennis woman is facing drug charges after glass pipes and crack cocaine were found during a traffic stop in Yarmouth on Wednesday, officials said.

An officer who stopped a vehicle on Old Main Street in South Yarmouth arrested Jennifer Riccardi, 51, on a charge of possessing a Class B Drug after finding crack cocaine and five crack pipes in her purse, according to police.

She is expected to be arraigned in Barnstable District Court on Thursday.

