Police: Dentist arrested for DUI after Boston hit-and-run had open case of seltzer in trunk

BOSTON (WHDH) - A dentist accused of leaving the scene of a crash in Boston on Monday was drunk behind the wheel and had an open case of spiked seltzer in the trunk of his car, prosecutors said in court.

Imran Chitalwalla pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a raft of criminal charges stemming from a hit-and-run crash in Cambridge that prompted the driver he rear-ended to chase after him into Cambridge.

“She just couldn’t believe that he had the audacity to think that he could get away with it and he just messed with the wrong person this time,” said the victim’s mother, Pamela Alexander.

As she was pursuing Chitwalwalla, the driver told police that she watched him pour out a “beer can” from his driver’s side window.

Moments later, she said she watched as he slammed on his brakes and a bicyclist riding behind him collided into his vehicle.

In court, prosecutor Anna Holding described the series of events following the second crash saying the victim, “pulled her vehicle in front of his vehicle to block him from leaving the scene again at which point he drove into the rear of her vehicle and struck the passenger side tire rim and drove away.”

State police nabbed Chitalwalla in Cambridge and say they found an open 12 pack of Truly hard seltzer in the trunk of his vehicle with two full cans of still sealed inside.

When troopers asked for his name, Chitalwalla allegedly began laughing and refused to give it.

His lawyer, Claudia Lagos, told the court her client is a hardworking dentist at two practices and will fight the allegations levied against him.

“Mr. Chitalwalla has no criminal record. He’s a good person. He spends a lot of time volunteering and giving free health care services,” Lagos said. “He was a good student at B.U. and he will be here to fight this case.”

No one was seriously hurt as a result of the accidents.

Chitalwalla was released on $500 bail.

