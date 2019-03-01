LAWRENCE, Kansas (WHDH) — A Kansas police department believes they’re in the running for responding to the most ridiculous call of 2019.

Two Lawrence, Kansas officers answering a “road rage in progress” call on Wednesday night found two cars in close proximity to each other in a parking lot.

A woman, who police referred to as Karen, was trying to leave the parking lot as a man, referred to as Chad, was trying to pull in.

The two allegedly refused to get out of each others way.

“Literally all they have to do is back up,” the police department wrote on Twitter. “Nay, all ONE OF THEM has to do is back up and the other one can go.”

Police say Chad told the officers, “I got nowhere to go, I can just stay here all night.”

When the officers, who police called “unfortunate souls” for being dispatched to this call, asked Karen to be reasonable and move, she allegedly said, “Nope, I’m not moving. He can move.”

She then went on to claim that she couldn’t back up because her vehicle was too big and she would crash.

“Karen is driving a *mini*van. Mini is emphasized because the van is not particularly large, and if Karen can’t back it up, maybe Karen should refrain from driving,” the police department tweeted.

The police sergeant then showed up to get more information on the situation.

“As soon as he finds out what the issue is nopes out of there like the day old donuts just got set out at the gas station,” the department wrote on Twitter.

When officers asked Chad once again if he would move because this incident was “a massive waste of time,” he allegedly responded with, “Nope, I didn’t call you guys, she did. I’ll sit here all night if I have to.”

They then asked Karen, who became angry with the officers for not making Chad move, according to police.

“First of all, KAREN, we don’t have the legal authority to make either one of you move, this is private property. Second of all, grow up. Third of all, we’re leaving. Have a good night,” the police department recalled in a tweet.

Police are unsure if the two ever resolved their issue.

“As far as we know, Chad and Karen are still sitting there,” they tweeted on Thursday. “And so concludes the story of the most ridiculous call of 2019 (so far).”

The most ridiculous call of 2019 (so far) A thread. pic.twitter.com/F2SKHqDdZV — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) February 28, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)