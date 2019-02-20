Police department enacts changes after jail suicide

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — An internal investigation has found that four employees of a Connecticut police department violated protocol when they left a man in jail unmonitored before his suicide.

The Day reports the investigation found Donovan Chaney was left without a physical check and without someone monitoring video surveillance for more than 30 minutes before he was found hanging in the New London cell.

Chaney died in a hospital two weeks later.

Chief Peter Reichard said Tuesday they have made rule changes at the department, and they have a pending project to prevent access to cell bars.

Chaney’s daughter has sued the city saying his death was the result of “negligence and carelessness” by department personnel.

An attorney for the city declined to comment.

