Police Department in IN creates Easter egg hunt for blind children

EVANSVILLE, IN (WHDH) — The Evansville, Indiana Police Department’s Bomb Squad created an Easter egg hunt for blind children.

The group created beeping eggs so children with visual impairments were able to take part in the Easter tradition.

“This is pretty much, we put this on, this is the third year out of the fourth year that we’ve been able to put it on. We’ve come out, we have these special beeping eggs, we put them out, they beep,” said one member of the department.

Once the children were able to locate a beeping egg, they were could collect a few other eggs with candy inside and add them to their baskets.

“That’s the best part about it you know, most experiences that people have with law enforcement is usually always at the worst time of their life and then we get to come in and have this positive experience and then give back,” said a member of the EPD Bomb Squad.

(2 of 2) The big "Beeping" Eggs are surrounded by a nest of traditional candy-filled eggs; participants track down the beep and fill their buckets. Thanks to all who participated and contributed to this unique event. pic.twitter.com/m45bSqfk8A — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) March 31, 2018

(1 of 2) Today's weather was nothing short of an Easter Miracle given the possibility of rain. Listening for Eggs at the FOP PAL Camp was a sunny success thanks to the EPD Hazardous Device Unit playing Easter Bunny in conjunction with The Evansville Blind Association . pic.twitter.com/mbSFz7a9DZ — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) March 31, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)