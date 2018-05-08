Police department jokingly labels squad car ‘Popo’ to better connect with youths

(WHDH) — A police department in Michigan sparked outrage when it joked about relabeling their squad cars with “Popo” in an effort to better connect with younger members of the community.

The Bath Township Police Department posted a photo of a rebranded cruiser on Facebook last week.

“We’ve found though, that we are still struggling to really reach the younger folk out there. So in an effort to bridge that gap, we’ve decided to update our patrol car graphics in an attempt to be more relatable to the local youths,” the department said.

The lighthearted post did not sit well with hundreds who commented on the photo.

“That’s disrespectful to that entire community,” one commenter said.

The pushback prompted the department to clarify that the post was indeed a joke.

