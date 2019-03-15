Police department offers free rides for St. Patrick’s Day

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island police department is offering free rides on the weekend of St. Patrick’s Day to ensure people have a safe holiday.

For the fifth year in a row, the Warwick Police Department is rolling out its Safe Rides Program where volunteer drivers will escort bar patrons home for free.

Patrons can call a number between 6 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, March 16 and receive a free ride home anywhere within city limits.

Police say the goal of the program is to reduce incidents of impaired driving and DUI-related crashes and arrests.

Authorities say bars and other establishments serving alcohol will be notified of the program and encouraged to promote it to patrons.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)