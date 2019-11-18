A police department in Georgia is making a difference in the lives of families struggling to afford a school lunch for their children.

Members of the Cobb Police Community Affairs Unit and the Fraternal Order of Police visited Sanders Elementary School, Lindley Middle School, and Pebblebrook High School last Wednesday to pay off each school’s Reduced Price Lunch Program balance.

Cobb police and FOP have set a goal to eliminate all balances throughout the county in 2020.

The public can donate to their fundraising efforts by visiting www.foplodge13.org.

