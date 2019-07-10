BELLAIRE, Texas (WHDH) — A police department in Texas is making sure to protect Blue Bell ice cream following a string of people licking the tubs and then putting them back on store shelves.

The Bellaire Police Officer’s Association shared a picture on Facebook of two officers standing in front of a freezer full of ice cream.

“Ain’t nobody licking our Blue Bell!” the association captioned the photo.

This comes after a teenager opened a carton of Blue Bell ice cream at a Walmart in Lufkin, Texas, licked it and put it back on June 28.

The viral video led to several copycats, including a 36-year-old man in Louisiana who was arrested on charges of criminal activity for notoriety and publicity and criminal mischief for allegedly tampering with ice cream.

