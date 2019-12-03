Police department uses hi-top fade hairstyle to remind drivers to clear snow off cars

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Cambridge Police Department warned motorists to “do the right thing” in a humorous social media post on Tuesday morning as round two of a one-two wintry punch continued to wallop the Bay State.

The department posted a pair of photos on Twitter in an effort to remind drivers of the importance of clearing snow from their vehicles before hitting the roadway.

One photo showed the 1980s American hip-hop duo Kid ‘n Play next to a Nissan SUV with a snowcovered roof that resembled the once-popular hi-top fade hairstyle.

As of 8 a.m., a little more than 7 inches of snow had fallen in Cambridge.

