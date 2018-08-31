Police departments participate in lip sync challenge

MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Mansfield police had some end-of-summer fun, participating in an online lip sync challenge.

The community came together to help make the music video to a hit song from the movie, “The Greatest Showman.”

Earlier this summer, Massachusetts State Senator Paul Feeney challenged the police departments in his district to a lip sync challenge, with the winner getting a donation to a charity in their name.

Several departments have shared similar videos, including Walpole police to the hit song, “Blue.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)