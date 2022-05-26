BELLINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A large police presence descended on a Bellingham neighborhood Thursday in search of a 13-year-old who may be endangered.

Asher Mahoney, 13, was last seen riding a black mountain bike around 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Scott Hill area, according to a release issued by police. He was wearing dark clothing and a black bicycle helmet.

He is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall with a thin build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Investigators with K9s have temporarily closed Easy Street and Douglas Drive as they work to find Asher. Everyone is urged to avoid the area for the time being.

Neighbors are asked to review their home cameras, check their cars and sheds.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 508-966-1212 or 911.

