SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A large police presence descended onto a residential street in Somerville Tuesday evening.

7NEWS was there on Memorial Road as crews laid down several evidence markers and shined their flashlights into a building.

There has been no word on the nature of the investigation or if anyone was injured.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)