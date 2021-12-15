ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - There was a heavy police presence in Rockland on Wednesday morning as search crews scoured a wooded area for a missing Hanover woman.

Video from SKY7 HD showed more than a dozen state and local police cruisers parked in the area of Centre Avenue as crews searched in the woods behind Nice N Clean car wash.

Law enforcement sources say crews were looking for evidence in connection with the woman’s disappearance.

Police have not identified the woman and it’s not clear how long she has been missing.

No additional information was immediately available.

