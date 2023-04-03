Nashville police say the suspect who shot and killed six people inside a private, Christian school had planned to commit a mass murder there “over a period of months,” though a motive has not yet been established.

Officials with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department stated that Audrey Hale, 28, had acted alone but “considered the actions of other mass murderers” before shooting through a door and entering into The Covenant School on March 27.

Providing an update on their ongoing investigation, officials stated Monday that police had made the determination after examining writings belonging to Hale. The written evidence had been collected from the shooter’s vehicle and bedroom.

“The motive for Hale’s actions has not been established and remains under investigation by the Homicide Unit in consultation with the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit,” the department said.

Investigators concluded Hale fired 152 rounds during the school shooting, including three 9-year-old students and three staffers that included a substitute teacher, a custodian, and the head of the school.

Hale was shot and killed by police after two officers located and fired on the gunman, with Officers Rex Engelbert and Michael Collazo firing four rounds each.

