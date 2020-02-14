Police: Dighton couple who tried to steal truckload of scrap metal from auto parts store caught with samurai sword

DIGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A couple in possession of a samurai sword was arrested early Friday morning after they were caught loading scrap metal into a pickup truck outside of a custom auto parts store Dighton, officials said.

Justin Belliveau, 40, and Rachel Martin, 27, both of North Dighton, are slated to be arraigned Friday in Taunton District Court on charges including larceny from a building, possession of burglarious tools, possession of a dangerous weapon, and trespassing with a motor vehicle, according to Dighton Police Chief Robert MacDonald.

Officers responding to reports of suspicious activity at Zeke’s Custom Wheels on Winthrop Street around 4 a.m. found Belliveau and Martin stuffing scrap metal into the bed of their pickup truck, McDonald said.

Belliveau and Martin were also said to be found in possession of a double-edged knife.

The incident remains under investigation.

