TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dighton officer’s use of force while arresting a combative person in Taunton Thursday is justified, according to Taunton police.

Video circulated of the arrest that took place around noon in the area of Hart’s Four Corners in Taunton as the Dighton officer worked a detail.

The suspect allegedly assaulted the officer while being placed under arrest.

Use of force by the officer captured on camera falls within the parameters of police policy and training, according to Taunton police after an initial review of the video and circumstances surrounding the incident.

No other details are being provided by police due to the Domestic Violence Act of 2014.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)