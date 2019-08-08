Police: Dighton woman arrested for drunken driving with child passenger

REHOBOTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dighton woman is facing a drunken driving charge after police say she was caught intoxicated behind the wheel with an open container and a child passenger in Rehoboth late Wednesday night.

Officers responding to a report of an erratic operator in the area of County Street just before midnight stopped a blue Chevy pickup truck for committing a traffic infraction on Route 44, according to the Rehoboth Police Department.

The driver, Barbara Lawrence, 42, was arrested after allegedly failing a series of field sobriety tests.

She was released on public recognizance pending her arraignment Thursday in Taunton District Court on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, child endangerment while operating while under the influence and possessing an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

