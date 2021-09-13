FALMOUTH, Maine (AP) — Police are investigating the discovery of human remains over the weekend in a marshy area near Interstate 295 outside Portland.

The state medical examiner’s office is working to identify the remains, and police have alerted the family of a Richmond woman who has been missing since November 2019. Anneliese Heinig was 37 when she was last seen walking along Interstate 295 in Falmouth. Her vehicle was abandoned on the shoulder of the highway.

“We’re looking at everything right now,” Falmouth Police Chief John Kilbride told the Portland Press Herald.

A kayaker found the remains Sunday while exploring the shore north of the Presumpscot River. A team return to the area on Monday and one lane of I-295 was shut down so investigators could access the area.

