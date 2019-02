PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - Police found more than one pound of cocaine during a traffic stop Sunday night in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Police conducting a traffic stop about 9:15 p.m. on Interstate 95 in Portsmouth revealed evidence of drug trafficking, according to New Hampshire state police.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Adrian Foster, 36, of Waterbury, Conn.

During a search of the vehicle, police say they located approximately 1.1 pounds of cocaine within a compartment under the steering wheel.

The incident remains under investigation.

Police say charges will be forthcoming.

