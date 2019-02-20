FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — A 16-year-old Massachusetts boy charged with fatally stabbing his 17-year-old cousin during a dispute that started as an argument over a pillow and blanket has been held without bail.

Michael Holloway, whose name was made public because is charged as an adult, pleaded not guilty to murder at his arraignment Tuesday.

Police say Holloway stabbed William Wheeler in the abdomen in a Fall River apartment on Feb. 13. A witness told investigators they were watching a movie when Holloway and Wheeler argued over the pillow and blanket. The witness says the cousins later argued over a backpack and that’s when the fatal stabbing occurred.

The suspect fled to a relative’s home in Rhode Island but was apprehended the next day.

His lawyer did not return a phone message for comment.

