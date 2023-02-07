BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - A distracted driver crashed through protective fencing and onto the Green Line tracks in Brookline early Tuesday morning, according to the MBTA Transit Police.

The crash happened at the intersection of Beacon Street and Strathmore Road at 4 a.m. Police say the driver was scrolling through Facebook on their cell phone.

Police say they will seek charges against the driver.

2/5 4AM operator scrolling through Facebook on their cellphone was distracted enough they crashed through protective fencing and onto the GL tracks at Beacon/Strathmore in Brookline. Charges will be sought. #MBTA pic.twitter.com/Cne3KwEsMC — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) February 7, 2023

