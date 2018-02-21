UPTON, MA (WHDH) - Upton police said distracted driving is to blame for a 3-car crash.

Officials transported two people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“We can’t stress enough the importance of focusing on the road while operating a vehicle,” the department said.

A preliminary investigation lead officers to believe that distracted driving was to blame for the crash.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)