Police dog finds two suspects in Rehoboth car dealership theft

REHOBOTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A police dog in Seekonk is credited with assisting the Rehoboth Police Department in locating wanted suspects in Rehoboth.

K9 Zuzu and Officer Fundakowski responded to a theft report early July 9 at a local car dealership. K9 Zuzu was sent to pick up scents and quickly located the two suspects.

K9 Zuzu was deployed in the area of the suspect’s vehicle and immediately picked up a strong scent. His handler recognized the K9’s behavior to be an alert that the suspect was in the area. The first suspect was located by Zuzu in the woods behind the business. The suspect was taken into custody by Rehoboth Police.

Shortly after, Zuzu was deployed again in the same area to find the other suspect. According to Rehoboth police, Zuzu tracked through a business leading to a main road. The K9 located the second suspect walking down the street.

That suspect was also taken into custody, without incident.

