Police: Dog left abandoned inside crate

ENFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Authorities are looking for the person who abandoned a dog in a crate in Connecticut.

Enfield police say in a Facebook post the adult male German shepherd was found inside the crate down an embankment near a marshy area on Saturday.

The dog was taken to a veterinarian, and although dehydrated, was found to be otherwise healthy. Police say the dog appeared friendly but scared.

The dog was wearing a blue collar with a black clasp.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the dog or may know who abandoned it to contact them.

