Police dog that took ‘countless amount of drugs off the streets’ retires to forever home

(WHDH) — A police dog who dedicated five years of her life to keeping drugs off the streets of Texas retired to her forever home last week.

In a post on Facebook, the New Braunfels Police Department shared images of its beloved K9, Azlyn, as a tribute to the hard work she has done for the department over the years.

Azlyn is going to live with her handler, Officer Derrick Bobo, in a more relaxed role as the family’s pet.

The 8-year-old German shepherd from Czechoslovakia took “countless amount of drugs off the streets” during her career,” according to police.

“NBPD wishes her the best in retirement, and a nameplate has been added to the plaque on the K-9 Memorial statue outside of NBPD Headquarters honoring her years of service,” the post said.

Images of the dog have been liked hundreds of times.

