Police: Dog yelped in pain as intoxicated man dragged it for 100 yards

(WHDH) — A 28-year-old man is facing a slew of criminal charges after he violently dragged his dog down the street and assaulted two people during an intoxicated outburst over the weekend, authorities said.

Andrew Levine, of Port Richey, Florida, was arrested Saturday on charges including assault and battery, animal cruelty, disorderly intoxication, and resisting arrest, according to a Pasco County Sheriff’s Office complaint affidavit.

Deputies responding to the area of 9820 Grey Fox Lane reportedly learned Levine had pushed several victims while dragging his dog for about 100 yards.

“Levine was observed grabbing his dog by the back of his neck and picking it off the ground,” the affidavit stated. “The defendant continued to drag the dog for approximately 100 yards.”

Witnesses told deputies that the dog was “yelping in pain” while Levine dragged it on the ground. The dog was able to break free and run away. It was not immediately located.

During the incident, Levine is said to have pushed and punched one victim, in addition to striking a woman in the face.

Levine allegedly tried to evade capture by slamming his front door in the face of deputies who were called to his home. Authorities say Levine also resisted arrest, ignoring orders to place his hands behind his back.

He was booked into the Land O’ Lakes Detention Center.

