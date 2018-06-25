Police: Dorchester assault suspect bit officer during booking process

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police officer was bitten while booking a Dorchester man who was arrested following a fight in the street, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of loud music about 9:47 p.m. Sunday spotted two men fighting in the middle of the street, according to a post on the department’s website. The two men, Lacorey Waiters, 25, of Dorchester, and Travis White, 27, of Mattapan, refused to comply with orders to separate and were placed under arrest, police said.

During the booking process, police say Waiters attacked the officers and bit one of them on his right leg as they tried to restrain him.

Both men will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court Monday on numerous charges.

Waiters will be arraigned on charges of assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery, resisting arrest and making criminal threats.

White will be charged with assault and battery, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace, and disorderly conduct.

