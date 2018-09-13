Police: Dorchester man arrested after search warrant uncovers guns, heroin, crack

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man is facing gun and drug charges after officers executing a search warrant at his home found heroin, guns and crack cocaine, police say.

Members of the Boston Police Department’s Citywide Neighborhood Drug Control Unit executed a search warrant in the area of 96 Geneva Ave. on Thursday and found two guns, multiple rounds of ammunition, and various amounts of heroin and crack, according to Boston police.

Thomas Mongo, 49, was arrested on two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawful possession of a high-capacity feeding device, possessing a Class A drug with intent to distribute and possessing a Class B drug with intent to distribute.

He is expected to be arraigned Friday in Dorchester District Court.

