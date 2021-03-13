Police: Dorchester man arrested after trying to run down officers to flee traffic stop

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dorchester man was taken into custody Friday night after he allegedly tried to rundown a number of officers while fleeing from a traffic stop,

Officers pulled 24-year-old Eugene Parrish over on Washington Street around 9:45 p.m. and said they could see the outline of a firearm protruding from the sweatshirt of his 16-year-old passenger, according to police.

Additional officers arrived at the scene and attempted to take Parrish out of the driver’s seat at which time he allegedly reversed and accelerated toward the officers who were standing behind a cruiser.

Parrish collided with the cruiser and caused some front-end damage then sped over a sidewalk to get away, police said.

He later collided with another car and a street sign on Waterlow Street before coming to a stop.

Officers approaching his vehicle again noticed the teenager was no longer inside the vehicle and they say a violent struggle ensued between them and Parrish.

The 16-year-old Dorchester boy was found on School Street and was no longer in possession of the alleged weapon. Attempts to locate it were unsuccessful.

Parrish will appear in Dorchester District Court on a slew of charges including four counts of assault and battery on a police officer, driving to endanger and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

