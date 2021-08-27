BOSTON (WHDH) - Several months-long investigations led to the arrest of a Dorchester man and the seizure of cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, and two loaded firearms, police said.

Officers took Robert Cooley, 37, into custody just after 6 a.m. Thursday in conclusion to their investigations targeting drug distribution, according to Boston police.

Police executed a search warrant for Cooley and a residence on West Cottage Street, which reportedly resulted in the seizure of a Glock 9 MM loaded with 13 rounds of ammunition, a Ruger 9 MM loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition, 1,830 grams of cocaine, 30 grams of methamphetamine, 1.5 pounds of marijuana, and $5,500 in United States currency.

Cooley is facing multiple drug trafficking and firearm charges.

He is skated to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)