BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man was arrested after a six-month manhunt, officials say.

Gerald Vick, 31, is accused of removing his electronic monitoring bracelet the night before he had a scheduled trial.

Officials say he has been on the run since and was found in Georgia.

Vick is accused of firing shots at the 2023 Caribbean Festival in Boston where eight people were injured.

He was wanted for several charges including unlawful possession of a machine gun and assault and battery with a firearm.

